Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin and the Sauk County Community Foundation have scholarships available for its 10-week summer program beginning June 15 at its Baraboo and Reedsburg locations. The scholarships are available to qualifying families; visit bgcwcw.org and complete the 2020 Summer Application requesting a scholarship.