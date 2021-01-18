Scholarships available in health care field

WAUPUN — Area high school seniors who plan to pursue a career in health care may apply for scholarships offered by several Agnesian HealthCare volunteer-based groups.

Agnesian HealthCare Volunteers offer $2,000 scholarships, awarded by the Volunteer Board, to eligible students who reside in the Agnesian HealthCare service area and plan to attend a college or university in preparation for a health care career; $1,000 scholarships are offered to eligible students meeting the above criteria and pursuing their education at a technical college. Applications are due March 12.

Ripon Medical Center Auxiliary and the Arlene Fenner Family Endowed Scholarship Fund offers $1,000 scholarships and one $500 scholarship to eligible students who attend the Green Lake, Markesan, Princeton or Ripon school districts. Applications must be postmarked by March 12.

The Ripon Medical Center Medical Staff offers $2,000 scholarships to eligible students attending Green Lake, Markesan, Princeton or Ripon high schools interested in pursuing a health care career, as well as graduated students of those schools.

Waupun Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services offers $1,000 scholarships to students in, or from, the Waupun Memorial Hospital service area who are entering or continuing in an accredited bachelor of science program in any human health medical field. Applications are due by March 12. For more information, visit agnesian.com/scholarships.