Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association, headquartered in Baraboo, will offer ten $1,000 scholarships for the 2020 academic year to college students pursuing careers, and two $750 scholarships for students earning degrees from technical colleges. The scholarship is open to all districts in the state.
Applicants must be a member or the child of an Equity Cooperative Livestock producer pursuing higher education from an accredited college, university, or technical school. Scholarship winners are selected based on scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities, application essay response and dedication to a career. Applications are available at equitycoop.com, or call 1-800-362-3989, ext. 152. Applicants must provide a current college transcript and three letters of reference in addition to their completed online application form by Dec. 2.
