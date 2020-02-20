2 scholarships available

You have free articles remaining.
Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will accept applications for the organization’s annual scholarships. Two $1,000 scholarships will be given. One is in honor of Phyllis Fredrick who was a fifth grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in the Beaver Dam School District from 1947-1981. The second is in honor of Meg Sekel who was a high school special education teacher at Beaver Dam High School.
These scholarships will be awarded to a graduating high school senior who ranks in the upper quarter of his/her class and plans on attending a two- or four-year college in the field of education or child development. Seniors in the Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Horicon, Markesan, Portage, Randolph, Ripon and Waupun school districts are eligible to apply. Applications available in the guidance offices. Applications must be received by Monday, Feb. 24.