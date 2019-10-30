Gundersen St. Joseph’s commitment to providing mental health services to the community continues with the recent addition of Alyssa Sherwood, MSW to the team. Sherwood graduated in May 2019 with a master’s degree in social work from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sherwood will be providing school-based services at Wonewoc-Center and Hillsboro School Districts through a partnership between the schools and Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. The program has been in place since 2016.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)