School-day Club Hub offering

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, the Boys & Girls Club–Reedsburg Club will offer a daytime Club Hub to support virtual learners. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and provides students grades 1-8 with supervision, designated virtual learning times and supplemental club activities. Participants will receive breakfast and lunch from the school district, and an afternoon snack and dinner provided by the Boys & Girls Club. The club will continue to offer its traditional, drop-in, afterschool programming for semi-modified hours of 3-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Drop-off time for Club Hub is between 7:30 and 9 a.m. While at Club Hub, students’ first priority is participation in virtual class and homework.

Students must be pre-registered and hold a current, active club membership. Registration information available at bgcwcw.org and there is a limit of 80 students per group, with two groups, groups A and B, attending twice a week on their respective designated virtual learning days. There is a daily fee of $10, which is to be paid bi-weekly, and the program will provide participants with services on their two-day virtual days each week, and then alternating Wednesdays based on their designated group.