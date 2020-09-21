School-day Club Hub offering

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, the Boys & Girls Club–Reedsburg Club will offer a daytime Club Hub to support virtual learners. It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and provides students grades 1-8 with supervision, designated virtual learning times and supplemental club activities. Participants will receive breakfast and lunch from the school district, and an afternoon snack and dinner provided by the Boys & Girls Club. The club will continue to offer its traditional, drop-in, afterschool programming for semi-modified hours of 3-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Drop-off time for Club Hub is between 7:30 and 9 a.m. While at Club Hub, students’ first priority is participation in virtual class and homework.
Students must be pre-registered and hold a current, active club membership. Registration information available at bgcwcw.org and there is a limit of 80 students per group, with two groups, groups A and B, attending twice a week on their respective designated virtual learning days. There is a daily fee of $10, which is to be paid bi-weekly, and the program will provide participants with services on their two-day virtual days each week, and then alternating Wednesdays based on their designated group.
Pre-screening of students with basic COVID questions and temperature checks will continue. The Club Hub program is scheduled for an indefinite period of time, and is subject to change at any point.
For more information, visit bgcwcw.org.
