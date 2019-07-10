School District administrators speak to Optimists about future plans

On June 19, Sauk Prairie School District administrators Cliff Thompson and Jeff Wright spoke to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club about the district's Beyond 2020 Vision. There will be many community input and information sessions in the upcoming months. On Sept. 1, Wright will become the Superintendent and Thompson will move to an assistant to the Superintendent role. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Wright, Ellen Paul, and Cliff Thompson.
