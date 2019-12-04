The School District of Mauston will hold a planned series of three facilities information meetings to share information about the current state of the district’s buildings, the district’s financial position, and potential opportunities to create efficient and modern learning environments for students. Community input is critical to this process of understanding needs, determining priorities, and planning for the future.
This summer, the School District of Mauston began the process of long-range facilities planning by partnering with Plunkett Raysich Architects to conduct a comprehensive facilities study. The study gave the district an in-depth assessment to prioritize capital maintenance needs and assess where it can modernize teaching and learning spaces.
Learn about the district’s facilities needs and the proposed plans to address them. The schedule is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Grayside Elementary Commons, 510 Grayside Ave, Mauston; from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, at Westside Elementary Cafeteria, 708 Loomis Drive, Mauston; from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12, 2020, at Lyndon Station Elementary Cafeteria, 201 Hoehn Drive, Lyndon Station.
For more information, call 608-847-5451.
