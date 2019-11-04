Washington Elementary School has received a Bronze level Wisconsin School Health/Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child Award according to an Oct. 31 press release. In order to qualify for this achievement, schools need to provide students with a “safe and positive learning environment where they can be successful” per the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Washington Elementary School was the first school in the state of Wisconsin to become Blue Zones Approved in 2017. The school began a lunchtime walking club and has integrated physical activity and nutrition education into daily lesson plans. Students can participate in yoga and mindfulness activities in the classroom as a means to increase focus and decrease negative behaviors.
Laura Maron, school principal, applied for and was awarded the Action for Healthy Schools Grant in 2018 to improve the playground. Additional costs for the playground improvement project were covered by the school’s PTO.
The school’s Wellness Committee focuses on student and staff wellness and keeping them moving and making healthy choices. Every school in the Beaver Dam Unified School District has a School Success Plan and Washington’s includes a community building piece. For their community building, grade levels partner up with a different grade level to work on activities such as reading, events/activities, and building relationships.
