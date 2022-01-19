 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School hosts blood drive
Weston School National Honor Society will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7 in the high school gym, E2511 Highway S, Cazenovia. Appointments can be scheduled online at bit.ly/westonfeb7 or call 877-232-4376.

