School registration starts Aug. 12

In-person school registration for the 2021-2022 school year will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Wisconsin Dells High School, 1501 Brew Farm Road.

School pictures for students in 4K-eighth grade will be taken, and parents may pay school fees and update information. Avoid the longest lines by arriving after 1 p.m. or by completing the registration process online by logging into the family/student portal. Pay fees online and update student information such as phone numbers, addresses and emergency contacts.

If new to the school district, enroll the student online or at the Central Office, 811 Highway H, before Aug. 12. For more information, call 608-254-7769, ext. 6022, or email bgurgel@sdwd.k12.wi.us.

SSM Health and Lake Delton Fire/EMS will be on-site at Wisconsin Dells High School to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Clinic will take place in the school library during registration hours. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to age 12 and older, along with a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for age 18 and older. Second Pfizer dose tentatively scheduled for2-5 p.m. Sept. 2. The clinic is open to the public.