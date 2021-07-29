School registration starts Aug. 14

School registration for the 2021-2022 school year will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Wisconsin Dells High School, 520 Race St.

Parents of all students in 4-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to attend. School pictures will also be taken for students in 4K-7th grade. To avoid the longest lines, consider arriving after 1 p.m.

If new to the school district, enroll the student before Aug. 14 at the Central Office, 811 Highway H. For more information, call 608-254-7769, ext. 6022, or email bgurgel@sdwd.k12.wi.us.