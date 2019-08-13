{{featured_button_text}}
175 school supplies donated

On July 25, Hyland Prairie 4-H Club collected about 175 school supplies for Prairie View Elementary and families in need.

 PARKER STATZ/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.