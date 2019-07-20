REESEVILLE — The Gathering Source seeks school supplies for its Backpacks for Dodgeland program.
Items such new backpacks for all ages, wide and college-ruled loose leaf paper, pocket folders of all colors, pencils, colored pencils, and washable markers.
Community collection boxes can be found at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank in Juneau, Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly in Juneau, Juneau Public Library, Reeseville State Bank in Reeseville, The Gathering Source in Reeseville, Reeseville Public Library, Lowell Public Library, and Landmark Credit Union in Juneau.
Monetary gifts can be mailed to The Gathering Source, P.O. Box 66, Reeseville WI 53579 or online at thegatheringsource.org. Collections of supplies runs through Aug. 16.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)