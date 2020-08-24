 Skip to main content
School supply drive planned
United Way of Dodge County will host a school supply drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Thursday at Beaver Dam Middle School, 108 Fourth St., Beaver Dam.

Supplies needed, two-pocket folders, college-rule spiral notebooks, one and three subject, composition notebooks, loose-leaf paper, earbuds, pencil box or pouch, pencils, colored pencils, pens, rulers, TI30XA calculator, index cards, scissors, glue sticks, highlighters.

Supplies may be dropped-off in boxes inside doors at Entrance S1A.

