School supply drive planned

United Way of Dodge County will host a school supply drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Thursday at Beaver Dam Middle School, 108 Fourth St., Beaver Dam.
Supplies needed, two-pocket folders, college-rule spiral notebooks, one and three subject, composition notebooks, loose-leaf paper, earbuds, pencil box or pouch, pencils, colored pencils, pens, rulers, TI30XA calculator, index cards, scissors, glue sticks, highlighters.
Supplies may be dropped-off in boxes inside doors at Entrance S1A.
