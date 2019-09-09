WAUPUN — Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupun will host its Harvest Auction, a Roaring ’20s themed event, from 3:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A silent auction begins at 3:30 p.m.; dinner will be served from 4-6 p.m. in the CWC Commons; a live auction commences at 6:30 p.m. followed by a 10 p.m. doxology.
Submit ideas for items to add to the live auction or silent auction tables at cwcauction.com. Baked goods or other items for auction can be donated the day of the auction.
