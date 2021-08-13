School Year Food Service Program detailed

The School District of Mauston is participating in the Seamless Summer Option during COVID-19, a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2021-22 school year. All students enrolled at the following schools are eligible to receive school meals at no charge: Westside Elementary School, Lyndon Station Elementary School, Grayside Elementary School, Olson Middle School, Mauston High School.
USDA Free and Reduced Price Meal Applications are not required to receive free meals under SSO. However, applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information, such as the Special Milk Program, Pandemic FoodShare Benefits, educational funding and additional benefits.
For more information, contact Vanessa Lehman, food service coordinator, 510 Grayside Ave., Mauston, WI 53948, call 608-847-5451 ext. 6686, or email vlehman@maustonschools.org.
The following household size and income criteria will be used for determining eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free and reduced price benefits. A student still needs to be eligible to receive free milk if a split session student does not have access to the school lunch or breakfast service.
Family Size Income Scale for determining eligibility for free and reduced price meals or milk
Family Household) Size; Annual Income Level: Free - must be at or below figure listed; Reduced Price - must be at or between figures listed; Monthly Income Level: Free - must be at or below figure listed; Reduced Price - must be at or between figures listed.
One person; $16,744; $16,744.01 and $23,828; $1,396; $1,396.01 and $1,986; two persons, $22,646; $22,646.01 and $32,227; $1,888; $1,888.01 and $2,686; three persons, $28,548; $28,548.01 and $40,626; $2,379; $2,379.01 and $3,386; four persons, $34,450; $34,450.01 and $49,025; $2,871; $2,871.01 and $4,086; five persons, $40,352; $40,352.01 and $57,424; $ 3,363; $3,363.01 and $4,786; six persons, $46,254; $46,254.01 and $65,823; $3,855; $3,855.01 and $5,486; seven persons, $52,156; $52,156.01 and $74,222; $4,347; $4,347.01 and $6,186; eight persons, $58,058: $58,058.01 and $82,621; $4,839; $4,839.01 and $6,886. For each additional household member, add $5,902; $5,902 and $8,399; $492; $492 and $700.
Application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price benefits or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school, unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification.