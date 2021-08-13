School Year Food Service Program detailed

Family Household) Size; Annual Income Level: Free - must be at or below figure listed; Reduced Price - must be at or between figures listed; Monthly Income Level: Free - must be at or below figure listed; Reduced Price - must be at or between figures listed.

One person; $16,744; $16,744.01 and $23,828; $1,396; $1,396.01 and $1,986; two persons, $22,646; $22,646.01 and $32,227; $1,888; $1,888.01 and $2,686; three persons, $28,548; $28,548.01 and $40,626; $2,379; $2,379.01 and $3,386; four persons, $34,450; $34,450.01 and $49,025; $2,871; $2,871.01 and $4,086; five persons, $40,352; $40,352.01 and $57,424; $ 3,363; $3,363.01 and $4,786; six persons, $46,254; $46,254.01 and $65,823; $3,855; $3,855.01 and $5,486; seven persons, $52,156; $52,156.01 and $74,222; $4,347; $4,347.01 and $6,186; eight persons, $58,058: $58,058.01 and $82,621; $4,839; $4,839.01 and $6,886. For each additional household member, add $5,902; $5,902 and $8,399; $492; $492 and $700.

Application forms are being sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price benefits or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school, unless notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification.