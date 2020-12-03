Schools receive $500 grant for jazz music

On Nov. 1, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $4,479 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz. Teachers were encouraged to apply for grants to purchase items and equipment that will help them teach virtually, which many of them are doing.
Wisconsin Dells middle and high schools under the direction of Matt Roble and Koreena Wood, will share the awarded $500 to help purchase Jazz sheet music and support the schools’ Upright Bass fund.
For more information on the school grant program, visit madisonjazz.com.
