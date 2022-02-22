 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCHREGARDUS EARNS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

SCHREGARDUS EARNS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Living Hope Food Pantry of Fox Lake recognizes Andrew Schregardus as the annual Volunteer of the Year on Feb. 8. Busse/SJI. LLC in Randolph provides workers to assist in unloading the monthly Federal Emergency Food Assistance semis to distribute food to Beaver Dam, Fox Lake and Waupun food pantries. From left, Russ Winchell, Don Heller, Schregardus, Lynn Strelow, Denny Person, Fred Tyranski.

