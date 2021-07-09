 Skip to main content
Schreiber earns 2 sales awards
Schreiber earns 2 sales awards

Century 21 Affiliated recognized Craig Schreiber of the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Portage office sales affiliate as a top-producer nationwide when it honored him with the Century 21 Masters Ruby Award and with the Quality Service Producer Award.

"Craig provides his clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Kirk Kettleson, team leader of Century 21 Affiliated Portage.

The annual awards are based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey that is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better.

Century 21 Affiliated is a full-service brokerage at 1606 New Pinery Road, Portage, specializing in residential and commercial properties.

