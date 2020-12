Steve Schroeder has joined the Baraboo office of agents at Weichert, Realtors-Great Day Group, who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors-Great Day Group at 110 Third St., is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, contact Michael Weyh at 608-356-0120 or mweyh@greatdaybrokers.com.