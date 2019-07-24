SCHS presents the history of Wisconsin Dells on Aug. 6

Sauk County is one of the most heavily trafficked, popular and valuable sections of highway in Wisconsin. Highway 12 through Lake Delton is the main artery of the Dells-Delton tourist area that now has over three million visitors every year. The stretch is more than four and a half miles long, lining its length are resorts, hotels, restaurants, water parks and other attractions. Known by locals as “the strip,” this section of Highway 12 has been part of vacation memories for millions of people for over 90 years. After Lake Delton was built in 1927, the strip slowly changed from a two lane highway through the woods connecting Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells to what it is today.
A free presentation by the Sauk County Historical Society on the first 50 years of the strip will be given at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Frank Fischer Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Lake Delton. Iconic attractions like Storybook Gardens, Fort Dells, the Ducks, Tommy Bartlett’s will be discussed along with iconic hotels such as the Dell View and Uphoff’s, and restaurants such as the Del Bar and House of Embers. Pictures from the collection of Jake Beard the creator and administrator of Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells Photos History will be featured.
