Schubert achieves new designation

Edward Jones financial advisor Nick Schubert has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Financial Consultant on July 1.
Schubert successfully completed the requirements that include a nine-course curriculum, a series of 18 hours of examinations and stringent experience and ethics requirements to achieve the designation from The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Schubert works in the Beaver Dam office. For more information, call 920-356-5028 or visit edwardjones.com/nick-schubert.
