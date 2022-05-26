 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schultz celebrates 40 years at bank

Bank of Wisconsin Dells assistant vice president and branch manager at the Lake Delton Branch, Lori Schultz, celebrate her 40th anniversary on May 17. She started her career at BWD as a customer service representative at the branch. In 1995, she became the CSR coordinator and in 1998, she became the CSR branch supervisor. She added the role of branch operations manager in 2009 and promoted to her current role in 2012.

