Schultz earns second-place in holiday coloring contest

Hartje Tire & Service of La Valle presents winners of the annual Holiday Coloring Contest for 2019, on Dec. 18. Each year children from the area schools are asked to submit a picture they have drawn. The first, second, and third-place winners are awarded a gift card and the school they are attending is given a check from Hartje Tire & Service.
The second-place winner of Hartje Tire Service coloring contest is Katelyn Schultz from Pineview Elementary. Hartje Tire & Service gave Katelyn a gift card for $50 and a $175 donation was given to Pineview Elementary. She plans to keep half of the money and donate the other half to Madison’s Children Hospital.