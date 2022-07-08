Schultz House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.
Advance tickets are $15 for non-members, $13 for members. Day of tour tickets, $17 and $15, respectively; available at Corner Drug, the Sauk County History Center, Baraboo Visitors Center, Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and at saukcountyhistory.org. For online orders, tickets will be held at a will-call table for day of tour pick up at Van Orden Mansion, 531 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. Tickets will not be mailed. Addresses for the historic homes will be printed on the tickets. Start the self-guided tour at any of the homes where a program with information will be handed out at the first home visited.
In 1910, William and Lougene Schultz had this house built for their growing family. The plans for English Arts & Crafts Style home came from the Radford Architectural Company which was one of the largest house pattern book companies in the country.
For more information, contact the Sauk County Historical Society at 608-356-1001 or email history@saukcountyhistory.org.