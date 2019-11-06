Bank of Wisconsin Dells hires Brett Schwartzer as vice president/commercial loan officer. He is a native to Wisconsin Dells, graduated from Cardinal Stritch University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He began his financial career after serving in the Marine Corps from 2005-2009. He has 10 years of commercial lending experience.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In his role at the Lake Delton branch, he will be working with commercial customers, assisting them in attaining their financial goals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)