Science program offered in park

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, will host Mad Science for "Fire and Ice," a show of scientific demonstrations, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the Mayville Park Pavilion. The mad scientist will use fire and dry ice to create and teach audiences of all ages about aspects of science. Summer Reading is now available for adults and teens. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or email maylib@monarchlibraries.org.