SCIL discusses government meetings with mayor

The 2019/2020 Sauk County Institute of Leadership members gathered together on Feb. 16 at the Baraboo City Hall for their February meeting to explore the topic of conflict.

An opening session discussing thoughts on recently attended local government meetings became the main point to a meet and greet with Mayor Mike Palm and new City Administrator Kennie Downing. Mayor Palm dove into questions with candid responses on how budget, law, and city priorities can dictate a lot of what he is able to do during his work. Mayor Palm also discussed some of the positive work he has completed during his terms.

The group transitioned to an in-depth discussion on conflict and how behavior during conflict is influenced by an individual’s attitudes, beliefs and past learnings. The group discussed personal assumptions and individual or cultural filters that escalate conflict from factual data to a behavioral response.

The class then heard from Jeff Jelinek, the director of Sauk County Emergency Management, who provided multiple real life emergency scenarios to the group as a discussion facilitator on leadership during emergencies. Jelinek frequently stated that planning and remaining calm was a necessary skill in both leadership and emergencies.