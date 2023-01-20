SCIL group discuss connection

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership participants covered connection in the Jan. 12 meeting.

Ryan Roers, chief financial officer of the Nordic Group, spoke on supply chain shortages, the need to improvise as a leader, and the innovations that make Seats successful during a tour at Seats Incorporated in Reedsburg. Seats believes connecting their employees to easy and affordable access to health care has led to increased productivity and a decline in absenteeism.

Reedsburg’s Madison Area Technical College campus was the next stop for the group as they listened to a presentation by Dr. Steve Deller, professor of Agriculture and Applied Economics at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Deller discussed income, the tight labor market, childcare, inflation, and the increased cost of housing in Wisconsin as interconnected issues affecting the economy.

After lunch, a panel discussed the Opioid Epidemic in Sauk County, which included Ben Miller, SUDS Case Manager, Sauk County Justice, Diversion, and Support; Dr. John McAuliffe, former medical director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare and current family medicine doctor; and Sara Jesse, health educator, Sauk County Public Health. McAuliffe shared that “the opposite of addiction is not sobriety, it’s connection,” and that remained the theme for the discussion of the panel. Miller and Jesse spoke about meeting people where they are when it comes to providing help to those who are struggling with addiction, and McAuliffe relayed what happens in the brain when people are suffering from addiction.

Finally, Brett Schuppner, general manager of Reedsburg Utility Commission, spoke about how he is connecting rural communities to the internet by expanding their gigabit fiber network. He referenced goals set by the 2022 Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access Report. RUC Lightspeed is the only municipality owned internet provider and was the first Wisconsin provider to offer one gigabyte of service. With the help of grants from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband, RUC has been instrumental in expanding broadband service in Southern Wisconsin.