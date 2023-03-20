SCIL group discusses conflict

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership met March 17 by visiting the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center where they met with Capt. Lewis Lange, Sauk County jail administrator. Lange provided a tour and discussed the struggles in recruiting and retaining staff, mental health of officers and inmates, the impact of drugs in the community and trying to connect with citizens.

Then the group arrived at the University of Wisconsin Platteville-Baraboo Sauk County campus where UW-Extension educator Morgan McArthur debriefed their observations at area government meetings.

Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson visited the group after lunch and referred to himself as “communicator in chief.” He shared the story of how he became involved in local government and urged the group to get involved with government meetings in order to be informed and to influence outcomes.

The group ended the day by learning about the history of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant and its transformation to the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. Curt Meine and Mike Mossman shared the story and process of their involvement and perseverance with the Badger Reuse Plan while working with various federal, tribal, state, and local partners.