SCIL group learns about diversity

The November meeting of the Sauk County Institute of Leadership met Nov. 10 in the Dellona Town Hall, to have a look at diversity and cultural awareness. Led by SCIL facilitator Morgan McArthur, the group was encouraged to look beyond their previous understanding of diversity and to explore their attitudes and biases.

Holding an artifact of their own heritage, each member stated how this piece of their culture and history held clues about their diversity.

Diversity expert Santo Carfora led a half-day program on cultural competency for a modern world. Carfora showed the group tools to break down barriers by having conversations and ways to create relationships with those who are different from us. He then led exercises that helped them see the ways stereotypes and biases can come up but also showed them how to intervene when conversations turned negative so they felt more confident in expressing this part of their leadership moving forward.

Marcy Huffaker, co-chairperson of Baraboo Acts Coalition, joined the session to continue to push the group’s ability to expand around diversity awareness. Huffaker, a SCIL alum, was moved to act in the aftermath of the photo posted to social media in November 2018, of a group of Baraboo High School boys giving a Nazi salute. The photo garnered unfavorable international attention and Huffaker and other city leaders formed the Baraboo Acts Coalition to elevate and celebrate the conversation about diversity and inclusion.

Lance Tallmadge, tribally-enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, shared a brief history of the People of the Big Voice, the historical and present footprint of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Sauk County and how the communities weave together to embrace the native culture.

SCIL is a nine-month leadership program that provides participants with opportunities for exploring leadership philosophies and methods, using critical thinking skills to analyze and address complex community issues, growing leadership skills to promote positive personal and community changes, and building networks and collaborations throughout Sauk County. For more information, call 608-355-3250.