SCIL holds December session

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, hosted its fourth monthly session on Dec. 12 at the Sauk Prairie School District Administration Building. SCIL provides leaders from an array of professions across the county with a forum to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge.
The day’s topic centered around authenticity in leadership. Presenters included SCIL instructors Jenny Erickson and Morgan McArthur, as well as Rauel LaBreche and Dr. Lori Mueller.
The morning session included a discussion on participants’ crucible moments, defined as a transformative experience through which an individual comes to a new or an altered sense of identity.
In the afternoon, Rauel LaBreche, General Manager of McFarlanes’ Retail and Service Center was able to share his passion for theater and leadership by leading a session on applying improv techniques to leadership. LaBreche is a SCIL graduate and president of the board of directors for the non-profit Sauk County Institute of Leadership, Inc.
Lori Mueller, superintendent of the Baraboo School District, shared her perspectives and experiences in authentic leadership during her years of service in public education. Mueller provided SCIL participants with more than an hour of one on one time to have a dialogue. Topics of conversation included the controversial photo situation from 2018, teacher retention and general questions and observations of the challenges and achievements of rural school districts.
SCIL will host its next monthly session on Jan. 9, 2020 at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center in Baraboo.