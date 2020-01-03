SCIL holds December session

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, hosted its fourth monthly session on Dec. 12 at the Sauk Prairie School District Administration Building. SCIL provides leaders from an array of professions across the county with a forum to enhance their leadership skills and knowledge.

The day’s topic centered around authenticity in leadership. Presenters included SCIL instructors Jenny Erickson and Morgan McArthur, as well as Rauel LaBreche and Dr. Lori Mueller.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The morning session included a discussion on participants’ crucible moments, defined as a transformative experience through which an individual comes to a new or an altered sense of identity.

In the afternoon, Rauel LaBreche, General Manager of McFarlanes’ Retail and Service Center was able to share his passion for theater and leadership by leading a session on applying improv techniques to leadership. LaBreche is a SCIL graduate and president of the board of directors for the non-profit Sauk County Institute of Leadership, Inc.