On April 13, the participants of the Sauk County Institute of Leadership had a day of learning at White Mound County Park. The group was addressed by Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society; Paul Dietmann, senior lending officer from Compeer Financial and former Sauk County ag agent; Serge Koenig, conservation technician for Sauk County Land Resources and Environment; and Morgan McArthur, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension educator; on topics that impact Sauk County.

Wolter presented on the history of tourism in Sauk County with four state parks and four National Historic Landmarks and many historical sites, museums, and points of interest.

Dietmann presented information on the agriculture picture in the county including lending, marketing, and what keeps farmers going.

Koenig explained his role working with farmers to present and encourage environmentally sustaining farm techniques such as rotational grazing and no-till planting.

Following lunch, participants took unguided walks within the park with the task of “finding leadership in nature.” The day concluded with presentations on the fear of change and the power of changing perspectives given by McArthur.

SCIL is now accepting applications for the session beginning in September. To learn more, visit saukcountyinstituteofleadership.org.