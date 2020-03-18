SCIL learns about placemaking

The current Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, class met March 12 in Spring Green to discuss and learn about community development, economic drivers and “placemaking” in regards to Sauk County.
The day started with a behind the scenes tour of American Players Theater, where the many steps and people involved in bringing a production to stage were explored. The class then moved to the Spring Green Community Library where they met with Dr. Steve Deller, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He presented updated economic and demographic information about Sauk County in relation to other counties in Wisconsin, Wisconsin as a whole, and the United States. The class was introduced to ways to critically think about this information in regards to community planning.
You have free articles remaining.
A panel discussion made up of Jared Pinkus, community liaison, Sauk County; Sarah Pitts, community development consultant, Vierbicher; Ed White, executive director, Sauk County Development Corporation; and Aron Thering, communication manager for Taliesin Preservation, followed. The topic was “placemaking,” a concept that relates to the “lived experience” of a community and encompasses all aspects of that community, including housing, education, transportation, safety and recreational options. They discussed ways to enhance and develop an overall vibrant community, balancing current needs with future planning.
SCIL is currently accepting applications for its 2020/2021 class.
For more information, contact Ellen King at klimae@uwplatt.edu.