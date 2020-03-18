SCIL learns about placemaking

The day started with a behind the scenes tour of American Players Theater, where the many steps and people involved in bringing a production to stage were explored. The class then moved to the Spring Green Community Library where they met with Dr. Steve Deller, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He presented updated economic and demographic information about Sauk County in relation to other counties in Wisconsin, Wisconsin as a whole, and the United States. The class was introduced to ways to critically think about this information in regards to community planning.