SCIL members tour Sauk County Health Care Center

Members of the 2019-20 Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, class met on Oct. 10 at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg. The group of 17 members started their meeting with a presentation on networking lead by Julie Wood of E-seedling, LLC and concluded the morning with a session on leadership by utilizing empathetic listening facilitated by Jenny Erickson of Sauk County Extension. The group was lead on a tour of the Sauk County Health Care Center by fellow member Tammy Woirol.
The day ended with a question and answer panel on the challenges of rural healthcare. The three panelist included Bob VanMeeteren, president and CEO of Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Joyce Smidl, Sauk County Public Health, director of women, infants & children, WIC, and Leslie Affeldt, BadgerCare Plus Community Liaison Manager of Quartz Insurance. The next SCIL meeting will be Nov. 14 at Camp Gray.
