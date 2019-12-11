SCIL sees diversity in different light

The 2019/2020 Sauk County Institute of Leadership members gathered at Camp Gray for their November meeting to explore the topic of diversity.

An opening session exploring artifacts and facts about the members diversity became the springboard to diversity expert Santo Carfora’s message about cultural competency in today’s world. Carfora encouraged the group to break down barriers by having courageous conversations and creating relationships with those who are different from us. He led the group in exercises that identified stereotypes, biases and taught how to intervene when conversations turned negative towards an individual or group.

Pedro Dominguez, a 2019 SCIL graduate, shared his personal experience in working through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy. This policy has allowed him to live and work in the United States but continues to offer uncertainty.

Lance Tallmadge of the Ho-Chunk Nation ended the day by sharing the history of the People of the Big Voice. He talked about the importance of the Ho-Chunk Nation in Sauk County and the way in which the communities work together to embrace the native culture.

For more information, call 608-355-3250.