SCIL takes an online class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On April 9, the Sauk County Institute of Leadership class adapted to a day of online learning. The day was full of virtual presentations from Sauk County leaders spanning many different areas of expertise.

Prior to the class, each participant chose a leader from within Sauk County whose leadership story and style resonated with them. The class started the day with presentations of the leaders that they chose. Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, guest spoke and shared additional information on historical leaders within Sauk County.

In the afternoon, a panel discussion was held on Leadership in Natural Resource Conservation with Ann Calhoun, Baraboo Hills Project Coordinator from The Nature Conservancy, Charlie Luthin, executive director from Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance, and Mike Mossman, Retired Forest Community Ecologist from Wisconsin Department Natural Resources. The class was able to ask questions about conservation efforts within the County.

To end the online class, Laura Walczak, president of SSM Healthcare St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, shared her expertise on Change, Transformation, and Organizational Culture.