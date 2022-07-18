SCMGA annual garden tour is July 30

SCMGA annual garden tour is Saturday
The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host its annual Garden Tour of eight private gardens and two public gardens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30. All the gardens are located within 15 minutes or less of downtown Baraboo
Attendees start the tour by checking in at the Baraboo Community Gardens or Pioneer Log Village. There they will be given a map noting the location of all the gardens. Once attendees have a map, they can choose the order in which they visit the gardens. When attendees arrive at each garden, they will be greeted by a SCMGA volunteer and then can take a self-guided tour and speak with the garden hosts if desired. Attendees can learn and see the techniques these garden hosts use to address a variety of growing conditions, grow an abundance of fruit and vegetables, fill their yards with beautiful annuals and perennials, and utilize native plants to attract pollinators and other wildlife.
People are also reading…
In addition to viewing the gardens at the Baraboo Community Gardens or Pioneer Log Village, attendees can view garden demonstrations, visit garden stands, and purchase a copy of “Sauk County Gardener” by Phyllis Both.
Advance tickets are available for $10 at eventbrite.com by searching for 2022 Annual Garden Tour through Saturday. Day-of-event tickets are $15 at Baraboo Community Gardens, 900 Second Ave., Baraboo in Attridge Park or Pioneer Log Village, 7882 Highway 23, Reedsburg.