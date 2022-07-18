SCMGA annual garden tour is July 30

SCMGA annual garden tour is Saturday

Attendees start the tour by checking in at the Baraboo Community Gardens or Pioneer Log Village. There they will be given a map noting the location of all the gardens. Once attendees have a map, they can choose the order in which they visit the gardens. When attendees arrive at each garden, they will be greeted by a SCMGA volunteer and then can take a self-guided tour and speak with the garden hosts if desired. Attendees can learn and see the techniques these garden hosts use to address a variety of growing conditions, grow an abundance of fruit and vegetables, fill their yards with beautiful annuals and perennials, and utilize native plants to attract pollinators and other wildlife.