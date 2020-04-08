Scouting for Food Online set dates

Scouting for Food Online will take place from April 15-30. Youth are working closely with families to complete Scouting projects at home. Virtual camp-outs are taking place, connecting local youth with youth across the nation. Scouting also remains committed to meeting community needs through service.

To ensure Scouts remain safe, the annual Scouting for Food project will be moving to an online cash donation format. 100% of the funds will remain in the community to support local food banks. Instead of going door-to-door to collect food, Scouts will be spreading the word on this vital service project to help our local food banks. Just $1 can buy 10 meals in Wisconsin.