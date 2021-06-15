Screening for STIs - a good practice to resume

Adams County has had 21 cases of sexually transmitted infections so far in 2021. The majority of people do not have symptoms with STIs so annual screenings are encouraged for sexually active individuals, before starting a new sexual relationship, if experiencing symptoms and more frequently if multiple sexual partners are involved.

Different bacteria spread sexually cause chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, without treatment, the infection can put someone at increased risk of contracting HIV, developing chronic pelvic pain or pelvic inflammatory disease, cause infertility, or cause severe pregnancy or newborn complications.

In addition to screening, it is important to follow ABC protocols. A--Avoid sex until prepared to protect yourself. B--Be monogamous. Both partners should also be tested and free of infection. C--Wear condoms every time, whether engaged in vaginal, anal, or oral sex.

For more information, contact a medical provider, Healthfirst, or Adams County Public Health at 608-339-4505. Healthfirst offers low cost/no cost screening for STIs and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fridays. Call 800-246-5743.