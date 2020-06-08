SDWD food service meal site update

Beginning June 9, the School District of Wisconsin Dells food service department will begin the Summer Lunch Program. Free grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick up at the following sites Monday–Friday. All sites will be closed July 6.

A parent/adult may pick up meals on behalf of children in a household without the children being present. Be prepared to answer questions about how many children are in the family/household and where they go to school. If the child is too young to attend school they are still able to receive a meal.