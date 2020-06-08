SDWD food service meal site update

Beginning June 9, the School District of Wisconsin Dells food service department will begin the Summer Lunch Program. Free grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick up at the following sites Monday–Friday. All sites will be closed July 6.
Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton summer food service sites:
- 11–11:40 a.m., Spring Hill Elementary School, 300 Vine St., Wisconsin Dells
- 11–11:20 a.m., Fairview Trailer Park, 610 Commercial Ave., Wisconsin Dells
- 11:30–11:50 a.m., Ridgewood Apartment Complex, 1117 Clare Ave., Lake Delton
- 12–12:20 p.m., Lake Delton School, 20 W. Delavan St., Lake Delton
- 12:35–12:55 p.m., Bowman Park, 700 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells
- 11–11:20 a.m., Neenah Creek Elementary School, W8516 Highway X, Briggsville
- 11:30–11:50 a.m., Berry Ridge Mobile Home Park, 3863 Fifth Drive, Wisconsin Dells
- 12:05–12:25 p.m., Fireman’s Park, 1036 Golden Ave., Wisconsin Dells
A parent/adult may pick up meals on behalf of children in a household without the children being present. Be prepared to answer questions about how many children are in the family/household and where they go to school. If the child is too young to attend school they are still able to receive a meal.
For more information, call 608-253-2467, ext. 3187, or 608-253-1461.
