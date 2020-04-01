SDWD updated meal services for children

The following information is regarding updated meal service for children in the School District of Wisconsin Dells.

• Deer Run Mobile Home Estates pickup times from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, located at 97 Progressive Ave., Baraboo.

• Fireman’s Park pickup times from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, located at 1036 Golden Ave., Wisconsin Dells.

• Lake Delton Elementary School, drive-through option, pickup times from 11:15 a.m. to noon, located at 20 W. Delavan St., Lake Delton. Pickup will be available at the main entrance. Enter from Whitlock Street.

• Spring Hill Elementary School, drive-through option, caregivers will be able to drive up to the main entrance of the school from 11 a.m. to noon, located at 300 Vine St., Wisconsin Dells.

• Neenah Creek School, drive-through option, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the main entrance located at W8516 Highway X, Portage.

• Ridgewood Apartments, curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to noon, located at 1117 Clara Ave., Lake Delton. A school district van will distribute meals.

• Fairway Trailer Park, curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to noon, located at 610 Commercial Ave., Wisconsin Dells. A school district van will distribute meals.