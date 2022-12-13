 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seasonal comedy, 'Christmas Bingo,' comes to River Arts

From the creator of the popular “Late Nite Catechism” series and more, Vicki Quade brings the reason for the season with “Christmas Bingo” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

Interspersed between quick bingo games, Quade keeps the audience laughing with her deadpan takes on Catholic Christmas traditions. She knows how to work the room. Relying on lessons learned from the nuns—she plays an ex-nun now in charge of the archdiocese’s bingo fundraising department—she uses her ruler for emphasis, never raises her voice, and enlists willing participants regardless of religion.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/bingo, in person at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show.

