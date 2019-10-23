{{featured_button_text}}

Seniors, or any adult, is open to the senior Monday fun day at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., to make “spider cookies” as well as “Dracula’s dentures.” Impress your family and friends with an example of these holiday treats, and a plethora of Halloween jokes and trivia as well. Senior Monday Fun Day is held every Monday and offers a new craft or activity each week. There is no cost or registration for this program.

For more information, call 608-768-7323.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.