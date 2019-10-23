Seniors, or any adult, is open to the senior Monday fun day at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., to make “spider cookies” as well as “Dracula’s dentures.” Impress your family and friends with an example of these holiday treats, and a plethora of Halloween jokes and trivia as well. Senior Monday Fun Day is held every Monday and offers a new craft or activity each week. There is no cost or registration for this program.
For more information, call 608-768-7323.
