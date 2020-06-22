Seat belt initiative has begun

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will participate with law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin in the Click It or Ticket seat belt initiative from Monday through July 5.

Wearing a seat belt remains the most important and effective step motorists can take to prevent being injured or killed in a traffic crash. Taking simple steps such as buckling up, watching your speed and driving alert will help prevent many crashes and injuries, while also minimizing impacts on emergency responders and health care professionals.

Wisconsin’s seat belt use rate stands at 90.2%. Still, 44% of the car and light truck occupants killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year were not buckled up.

When officers observe violations, they will stop and talk with motorists to help ensure everyone is travelling safely and responsibly.

In 2019, there were 41,654 traffic convictions for failure to wear a seat belt.