Seats celebrated employee appreciation day

On Sept. 10, Seats celebrated employee appreciation day in Reedsburg. Employees were recognized for their dedication and years of service. Pictured, from left, are Steve Thorne, 20 years of service; Miguel Valentin, 5 years of service; Scyler Ziegler, 5 years of service.

 SEATS/Contributed
