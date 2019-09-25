On Sept. 10, Seats celebrated employee appreciation day in Reedsburg. Employees were recognized for their dedication and years of service. Pictured, from left, are Steve Thorne, 20 years of service; Miguel Valentin, 5 years of service; Scyler Ziegler, 5 years of service.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)