On Sept. 10, Seats celebrated employee appreciation day in Reedsburg. Employees were recognized for their dedication and years of service. Pictured, from front left, are Tanya Shields, 20 years of service; Rose Schafer, 20 years of service; Geoff Zahn, 5 years of service; Josh Justman, 20 years of service; Mike Saari, 25 years of service; Brenda Moya, 5 years of service; Jenny Van Coulter, 15 years of service; Deb Strupp, 30 years of service; Melissa Shimniok, 15 years of service; not pictured, Jason Meyer, 5 years of service; Waylon Ehlers, 15 years of service; Mark Ashbrook, 25 years of service; Lee Adams, 25 years of service; Denise Hatfield, 25 years of service.
